Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.152 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.50% from last week’s Grand Slam episode, which drew 1.273 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 6.25% from last week’s 0.48 rating. The 0.45 key demographic rating represents around 588,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.22% from last week’s 627,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.48 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the sixth week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1.

Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #22 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite drew the lowest viewership since the All Out go-home show on September 1. The audience and key demo rating were down this week but not too bad compared to what the show has done late this summer. This week’s viewership was down 9.50% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 33.03% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 36.36% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

While AEW topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.45 rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.431 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.356 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.01 rating.

This week’s live Dynamite from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy in the opener, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin, Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Anna Jay and Tay Conti, Orange Cassidy and The Dark Order led by Brodie Lee Jr. vs. The Hardy Family Office in a big 16-man tag team match to pay tribute to hometown star Brodie Lee Jr., plus Sammy Guevara defeating Miro for the AEW TNT Title, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.