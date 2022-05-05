Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.55% from last week’s episode, which drew 921,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.03% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 421,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 0.71% from last week’s 424,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience for the show in its normal timeslot since May 19, 2021, which went up against an NBA “play-in game.” This was the second-lowest key demo rating this year, ahead of the February 16 episode. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 9.55% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 3.03% from last week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Suns on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.47 rating. The Mavericks vs. Suns game on TNT also topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.171 million viewers.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.616 million viewers. Survivor also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.91 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 24% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was also down 24% from the previous year. The 2021 episode did not face any competition from the NBA.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – The Varsity Blondes calling out The House of Black, The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico, Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent (W. Morrissey), Chris Jericho vs. Santana in a Grudge Match, Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish and Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin in qualifying matches for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, plus Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to determine the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.