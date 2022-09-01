Wednesday’s live All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.76% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.049 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 2.94% from last week’s 0.34 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 457,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 2.93% from last week’s 444,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.34 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #33 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest key demo rating since July 6. The episode also drew the seventh-highest total audience of the year so far, and was tied with three other episodes for the ninth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. The only cable sports competition for Wednesday was the US Open on ESPN, two WNBA Playoff games on ESPN2, and the Premier League game on the USA Network. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 2.76% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2.94% from last week.

The US Open Prime on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, also drawing 2.273 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.404 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating for the #5 spot on the Cable Top 150.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.478 million viewers, also drawing a 0.52 key demo rating. Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.81 rating, also drawing 3.795 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 2.57% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 5.40% from the previous year.

Wednesday’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the NOW Arena near Chicago, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for All Out, Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager with Chris Jericho on commentary, a promo from Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Rush vs. Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title Fatal 4 Way, plus United Empire vs. The Elite to determine who advances to All Out in the finals of the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

