Wednesday’s live post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite drew 858,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3% from the last week’s episode, which drew 833,000 viewers for the Revolution go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.40% from last week’s 0.27 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 378,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 7.39% from last week’s 352,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.27 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.29 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking, and tied with FOX & Friends at 6am, which also drew a 0.08 key demo rating for the #63 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the February 15 episode. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were both below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.40% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 9.20% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 27.50% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also the post-Revolution show.

The NBA game between the Mavericks and the Pelicans on ESPN at 7:44pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating, also drawing 1.177 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.622 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.946 million viewers. Survivor on CBS also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.69 rating.

Wednesday’s live post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from AEW Revolution, Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue, AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, a promo from Adam Page, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Jay Lethal, a promo from Ricky Starks, plus Wardlow defending the AEW TNT Title against new champion Powerhouse Hobbs, which was the main event.

Below is our 203 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.