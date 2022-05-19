Wednesday’s live Wild Card Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite drew 922,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 9.76% from last week’s episode, which drew 840,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is even with last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #5 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #36 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-lowest audience of the year so far, and tied for the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year. The episode had strong sports competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs on cable again this week. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 9.76% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Warriors on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.20 rating. The Mavericks vs. Warriors game on TNT also topped the night in viewership on cable with 6.518 million viewers.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.790 million viewers, also drawing a 0.69 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.92 rating, also drawing 5.703 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 12.3% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 17.85% from the previous year.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. The Joker mystery entrant (Johnny Elite) in an opening round match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry, Wardlow taking 10 lashes from MJF, William Regal and Chris Jericho facing off, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix in an opening round match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, Britt Baker vs. The Joker mystery entrant (Maki Itoh) in an opening round match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match with CM Punk on commentary, plus Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole in a semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.