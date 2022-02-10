Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 1.129 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 18.34% from last week’s episode, which drew 954,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 17.14% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.41 key demographic rating represents 541,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 18.64% from last week’s 456,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #26 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the best audience for the show since September 29. The 18-49 key demo rating was tied with the January 26 Beach Break show for the third-best key demo rating since the move to TBS. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 18.34% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 17.14% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 52.36% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 41.37% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT, and it was the night that President Trump’s second impeachment trial began, so there was strong cable news competition.

While AEW Dynamite topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.41 rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.580 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 9.787 million viewers. NBC’s Olympics coverage also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.81 rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, and featured just several happenings advertised ahead of time – MJF celebrating his win over CM Punk in the opener, Tony Khan’s much-hyped talent announcement (Keith Lee) debuting and facing Isiah Kassidy in the first Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier, Serena Deeb’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge, the Inner Circle Team Meeting, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending in an Open Challenge against the debuting A.Q.A, and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

