Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 997,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 32.58% from last week’s episode, which drew 752,000 viewers for the Title Tuesday show that went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 23.07% from last week’s 0.26 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 23.01% from last week’s 339,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.26 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #8 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #33 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #45 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fourteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the twelfth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with five other episodes. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on ESPN, one NBA game on ESPN2, two NHL games on TNT, one UEFA game on TUDN, and one CONCACAF game on TUDN. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 32.58% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 23.07% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.95% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 20% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Nuggets on ESPN at 10:17pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.76 rating, also drawing 1.816 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.875 million viewers, also drawing a 0.27 key demo rating for the #7 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.166 million viewers. Survivor also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.76 rating.

Last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Chartway Center in Norfolk, VA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from MJF, Riho vs. Jamie Hayter, Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, plus AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against AEW World Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 1.038 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

October 12 Episode: 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Canada debut episode)

October 18 Episode: 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

October 26 Episode: 997,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 2 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

