Wednesday’s live post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.035 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.47% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.020 million viewers for the All Out go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 8.57% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demographic rating represents 496,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 8.53% from last week’s 457,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable this week, tied with MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports, which also drew a 0.05 key demo rating for the #92 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is up from last week’s #33 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-best total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-best key demo rating of the year so far. This was also the best key demo rating since the post-Double Or Nothing episode on June 1, which drew a 0.40. The only cable sports competition for Wednesday was the US Open on ESPN and Liga MX on TUDN. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 1.47% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.57% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 21.53% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 26.92% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the post-All Out show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, also drawing 1.222 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.331 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 key demo rating for the #4 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from All Out, AEW President Tony Khan addressing the status of the AEW World Title and the AEW World Trios Titles, MJF’s return to Dynamite, Best Friends vs. Death Triangle (which ended up being for the vacant AEW World Trios Titles), Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator match, Chris Jericho addressing the AEW Galaxy, and Daniel Garcia defeating Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Title, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

