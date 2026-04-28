AEW Dynamite saw a notable dip in viewership this week, landing at one of its lowest marks in recent months.

The April 22 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 617,000 viewers on TBS, representing a 13.1% drop from the previous week’s 710,000.

That figure marks the show’s lowest total audience since February 11.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.10 rating. That’s down 16.7% from last week’s 0.12 and stands as the lowest demo rating the show has drawn since March 11.

Competition likely played a role.

The broadcast went head-to-head with both the NBA Playoffs on ESPN and the NHL Playoffs on TNT, two major sports draws on cable.

Despite the decline, Dynamite still managed to tie for 10th place on the primetime cable charts for the night.

As for the in-ring action, the 4/22 episode was headlined by Darby Allin defending the AEW World Championship against Tommaso Ciampa.

Allin successfully retained the title in the main event, but the post-match angle quickly set the stage for what’s next, as Brody King emerged to issue a challenge for the champion’s next defense on the April 29 episode.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.