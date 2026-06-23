AEW Dynamite drew 665,000 viewers on TBS for last week’s episode, marking an increase from the previous week’s broadcast.

The figure represents the show’s second-highest audience total since the April 1 edition.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.12 rating. That number was also up from the prior week and stands as the second-best rating the Wednesday night program has delivered in the category since April 15.

The June 17 episode faced stiff competition from FS1’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup, which dominated television with 3.86 million viewers and a 1.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, leading all programming in both metrics for the night.

Despite the sports competition, Dynamite still managed to finish tied for fifth among cable programs in the 18-49 demographic. In terms of overall viewership, the show ranked 16th on cable for the evening.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.