AEW Dynamite saw a slight dip in overall viewership this week, despite a modest increase in the key demographic rating.

The April 1 episode of Dynamite, which took place from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, drew 730,000 viewers on TBS. That figure is down from the 765,000 viewers the show pulled in on March 25.

However, there was a bit of good news on the demo side.

This week’s broadcast posted a 0.15 rating in the coveted 18–49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.14 rating.

The show featured the surprise return of Chris Jericho, proving he is still, in fact, “The Demo God” of pro wrestling.

A small win where it counts.

In terms of cable rankings for the night, Dynamite finished sixth overall.

As has been the case in recent weeks, Dynamite was simulcast on HBO Max, though viewership data for the streaming platform has not been made available.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 3/25 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Chris Jericho has come back home to All Elite Wrestling! (350,000 views)

* Cage & Cope bust into FTR’s locker room for a FIGHT! (96,000 views)

* Darby Allin calls out MJF … and gets a match for AEW Dynasty! (95,000 views)

* MJF & Kenny Omega’s contract signing ends in CHAOS! (65,000 views)

* Will Ospreay vs PAC (39,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.