AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru saw a post-pay-per-view bump in overall viewership this week, though key demo numbers told a different story.

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in an average of 710,000 viewers, marking an 8.6% increase from the previous week’s broadcast. The show served as the fallout edition following AEW Dynasty and emanated from Everett, Washington.

Despite the rise in total viewers, the 18-49 demographic dipped. The broadcast scored a 0.12 rating in the key demo, down 14.3% week-over-week and the lowest mark in that category since the March 11 episode.

A split result.

The show was largely built around the AEW World Championship main event, where MJF defended against Darby Allin. Throughout the night, the company leaned heavily into teasing a title change, ultimately delivering on that expectation as Allin captured the championship in the closing match.

The moment didn’t come alone.

The main event also featured a surprise appearance from wrestling icon Sting, adding an extra layer of buzz to the title change and closing segment.

In terms of competition, Dynamite faced a packed night on television. The program finished fourth on the prime time cable charts, going up against two NBA play-in tournament games, while Survivor on CBS dominated the evening across both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru Results 4/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.