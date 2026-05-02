AEW Dynamite saw a noticeable dip in viewership this week, marking one of its lowest performances of 2026 so far.

This past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on April 29 averaged 596,000 viewers on TBS, down 3.4% from the previous week.

It’s the lowest audience for the show since the January 21 episode.

The key demo also took a hit.

AEW Dynamite averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, which is down 20% from last week and ties the lowest rating the show has posted in that category since New Year’s Eve.

That’s a significant drop week-over-week.

Despite the decline, the show still managed to land within the top ten for the night.

AEW Dynamite finished tied for ninth on the primetime cable charts while facing stiff competition from playoff sports coverage.

The NBA Playoffs on ESPN and the NHL Playoffs on TNT claimed the top two spots for the evening, while an additional NHL game on ESPN2 came in third.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.