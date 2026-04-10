AEW Dynamite saw a noticeable dip in overall viewership this week, despite holding relatively steady in the key demographic.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 654,000 viewers on TBS, marking a 10.4% decline compared to the previous week.

The number represents the lowest total audience for the program since March 11.

A drop worth watching.

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.14 rating. While that figure is down 6.7% from last week, it still stands as the second-highest rating the show has delivered in that category since February 4, signaling some level of consistency in the demo despite the overall audience decline.

The broadcast also faced stiff competition on Wednesday night.

Dynamite went head-to-head with an NBA game on ESPN, which led all of cable with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demo. Against that backdrop, AEW Dynamite finished in the No. 6 spot on the primetime cable charts for the evening.