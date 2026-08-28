AEW Dynamite saw a significant increase in both total viewership and the key demographic this week.

Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite averaged 792,000 viewers on TBS, up 34.9 percent from the previous week’s audience.

The 792,000 viewers represents Dynamite’s largest TBS audience since the July 17, 2024 episode, which was prior to AEW programming beginning its simulcast on HBO Max.

Dynamite also posted a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, an 80 percent increase from last week.

The 0.18 rating ties Dynamite’s best performance in the demo since the June 18, 2025 episode, which featured the inaugural AEW Grand Slam Mexico event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 8/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.