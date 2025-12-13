AEW’s Wednesday night numbers showed a modest uptick this week, as Dynamite saw a slight increase in total viewership while holding steady in the key demo.

According to Programming Insider, the December 10 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 516,000 viewers on TBS. That figure is up from the 496,000 viewers the show recorded the previous Wednesday.

In the all-important 18–49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.09 rating, matching last week’s demo performance and remaining flat despite the overall viewership bump.

The episode was also simulcast on HBO Max, though viewership numbers for the streaming platform were not made available at the time of reporting.

Even without streaming data, AEW continued to generate online engagement following the show.

Featured below are the top five most viewed videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the December 10 episode of AEW Dynamite:

• Don Callis asks Jack Perry to join The Family! (70,000 views)

• Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston – AEW World Title Match Highlights (37,000 views)

• Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland vs. Hobbs & Shibata – Tornado Tag Highlights (35,000 views)

• Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale become the first AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions (27,000 views)

• Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – Continental Classic Match Highlights (22,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 12/10/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

