AEW’s mid-week flagship slid a bit in the numbers this week, as new viewership data has arrived for the latest Dynamite broadcast.

According to Programming Insider, the December 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 496,000 viewers, a slight drop from the 512,000 the show registered the previous Wednesday.

While a key 18–49 demo rating was not available at press time, the outlet did note that Dynamite still managed to land 21st overall on cable for the night.

A softer audience, but still hanging in the mix.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 12/3 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley vs Claudio Castagnoli: Continental Classic MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (103,000 views)

* Hangman Page sends a DIRE warning to The Opps after trying to take them out! (78,000 views)

* Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir (60,000 views)

* Eddie Kingston and Samoa Joe go FACE-TO-FACE before AEW Title match! (53,000 views)

* HOOK explains The Opps’ grand strategy to Alicia Atout (51,000 views)

