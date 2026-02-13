The numbers are in for the Wednesday, February 11, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the 2/11 installment of AEW Dynamite drew 604,000 overnight viewers.

The episode, which aired live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, pulled in a 0.12 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic.

By comparison, last week’s show on February 4, 2026 drew 654,000 viewers, marking a decline of 50,000 viewers from week-to-week, with a 0.15 key demo rating, marking a decrease of 0.3 in the target demo from week-to-week.

AEW Dynamite this week was a loaded show, which featured Thekla defeating Kris Statlander in a Strap Match in the main event to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship, as well as Kyle Fletcher beating Tommaso Ciampa to become the new TNT Champion.

Additionally, the 2/11 AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program also featured an explosive opening segment, which saw Swerve Strickland spear Kenny Omega off of the entrance stage and through a table down below, as well as the return of Private Party for the first time in over a year, as well as The Young Bucks winning a match to become the new No. 1 Contenders and next challengers for AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 2/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.