The numbers are in for last week’s AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the February 18, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 692,000 viewers on TBS.

That marks an increase from the 604,000 viewers the show pulled the previous week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, last Wednesday’s broadcast scored a 0.12 rating. That figure was identical to the 0.12 demo rating posted the week prior.

AEW Dynamite on 2/18 faced notable competition, going head-to-head with Olympics coverage airing across NBC networks.

The show was also simulcast on HBO Max, though streaming viewership data for the platform has not been made available.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 2/18 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Swerve Strickland vs Kenny Omega (72,000 views)

* Young Bucks Superkick FTR + a wheelchair-bound Big Stoke! (58,000 views)

* Willow Nightingale vs Marina Shafir vs Megan Bayne vs Mina Shirakawa (53,000 views)

* Hangman Page goes for ALL OR NOTHING with MJF (47,000 views)

* Brawling Birds vs Viva Van & B3cca (32,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 2/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.