The latest viewership numbers are in for AEW Dynamite, and the February 25 episode saw a week-to-week dip.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the February 25 edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 633,000 viewers on TBS.

That figure is down from the 692,000 viewers the show pulled in on February 18.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.10 rating. That number also slipped from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating.

It’s worth noting that Dynamite was simulcast on HBO Max, though viewership data for the streaming platform is not currently available.

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 2/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

