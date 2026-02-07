AEW’s flagship Wednesday night show held steady overall this week, while seeing a notable bounce in a key demographic.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 654,000 viewers on TBS. That figure was identical to the audience total from the January 28 edition of the show, indicating flat week-to-week viewership.

Where the show did see movement was in the 18–49 demographic.

Wednesday night’s broadcast posted a 0.15 rating in the key demo, which marked an increase from the 0.09 rating the previous week.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 2/4 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* MJF vs Brody King: AEW World Title Eliminator MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (218,000 views)

* Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy may have second thoughts about losing their hair! (87,000 views)

* Kenny Omega vs Andrade El Idolo: MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (37,000 views)

* Death Riders vs Don Callis Family: Trios MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (32,000 views)

* Babes of Wrath vs Megabad: Championship Eliminator MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (25,000 views)

