AEW Dynamite rebounded in the ratings department this week, posting noticeable gains in both overall viewership and the key demographic.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 653,000 viewers. That figure marks a significant increase from the 498,000 viewers the show drew the previous week on January 21.

The show also saw a slight uptick in the 18–49 demographic. Wednesday’s broadcast earned a 0.09 rating, up from the 0.08 posted one week earlier.

It was a much-needed bounce-back night for AEW’s flagship program as it continues navigating a competitive television landscape.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 1/28 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Tommaso Ciampa has arrived in AEW! (626,000 views)

* Brody King shocks MJF with a surprise announcement! (77,000 views)

* Swerve Strickland vs Andrade El Idolo: MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (36,000 views)

* Omega, Strickland & Hangman are all vying for the AEW World Title! (27,000 views)

* Kris Statlander vs Thekla: AEW Women’s World Title MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (26,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 1/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.