AEW Dynamite viewership and ratings information have surfaced for the July 1, 2026 episode that aired live from San Diego, California, which featured an advertised main event of MJF vs. Mark Briscoe for the AEW World Championship.

The 7/1 installment of AEW Dynamite pulled in 634,000 viewers to TBS for the live airing from 8/7c until 10/9c., which included a simulcast on streaming platform HBO Max (viewership information not available).

By comparison, the 7/1 show was up a bit from the previous week’s episode on 6/24, which drew 616,000 viewers.

In the particulars, Wednesday’s post-Forbidden Door episode averaged a 0.09 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year-old demographic, down a notch from the 0.10 rating the show drew for the 6/24 episode the week before.

AEW’s 7/1 episode of Dynamite faced stiff competition from the sports world in the form of a FIFA World Cup game between USA and Boznia & Herzegovina, which drew 24.4 million viewers on FOX.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.