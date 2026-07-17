AEW Dynamite saw increases in both total viewership and the key demographic this week.

Wednesday night’s episode averaged 786,000 viewers on TBS, up 1.7 percent from the previous week. The figure ties Dynamite’s largest audience since July 17, 2024.

The show also drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a 25 percent increase from last week. That matches Dynamite’s best rating in the category since August 20, 2025.

Dynamite faced limited sports competition on Wednesday, with Major League Baseball on its All-Star break and no World Cup soccer games scheduled until the weekend.

The episode ranked second among primetime cable programs in the 18-49 demo, trailing only a WNBA game. Dynamite finished 12th on cable for the night in total viewership.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.