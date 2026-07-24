AEW Dynamite saw its audience decline this week after posting back-to-back two-year highs.

The Wednesday, July 22 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 706,000 viewers on TBS, a 10.2 percent decrease from the previous week’s broadcast. The total marks the show’s lowest audience since the July 1 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.12 rating, down 20 percent from the prior week. The number also ties the show’s lowest demo rating since July 1.

The broadcast faced stiff competition on cable, airing opposite an MLB game on ESPN and a WNBA game on USA Network, which finished first and fourth, respectively, in the night’s prime-time cable rankings.

Despite the drop, Dynamite still finished tied for fifth on the night in the 18-49 demographic and ranked 14th on cable in total viewers.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.