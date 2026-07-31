AEW Dynamite saw a slight dip in viewership for its July 29 episode while holding steady in the key demographic.

Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 676,000 viewers. That figure is down from the 706,000 viewers the show drew on July 22.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.12 rating, matching the 0.12 it recorded the previous week.

The July 29 broadcast also finished tenth on cable for the night.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.