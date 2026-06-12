Viewership and ratings information is now available for the June 10 episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week’s edition of Dynamite drew 542,000 viewers on TBS. The figure represents a decline from the June 3 episode, which attracted 638,000 viewers despite airing opposite Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.08 rating, down from the 0.11 rating recorded the previous week.

The June 10 broadcast faced stiff competition from Game 4 of the NBA Finals and ultimately finished ninth among all cable programs for the evening.

The latest numbers continue a fluctuating trend for AEW’s flagship Wednesday night program, with sports competition once again serving as a major factor in the show’s overall performance.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster Results 6/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.