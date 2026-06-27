AEW Dynamite saw a decline in both overall viewership and the key demographic for its June 24 episode on TBS.

This week’s edition of Dynamite drew 616,000 viewers, down from the 665,000 viewers the show recorded on June 17.

The news wasn’t any better in the coveted 18-49 demographic, as Dynamite posted a 0.10 rating. That figure represents a drop from the 0.12 rating the program delivered the previous week.

Overall, Dynamite was down 49,000 viewers week-over-week, while the 18-49 demographic rating fell by 0.02 points.

The 6/24 episode of Dynamite served as the ‘go-home show’ for this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.