AEW Dynamite saw a decline in both overall viewership and the key demographic ratings for this week’s episode on TBS.

The June 3 edition of Dynamite averaged 638,000 viewers, according to the latest television data. That figure is down from the 704,000 viewers recorded by the May 27 broadcast, which aired as a special three-hour presentation.

The show also experienced a decrease in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Wednesday’s episode posted a 0.11 rating in the category, compared to the 0.15 rating generated by the previous week’s broadcast.

Despite the week-to-week declines, Dynamite still performed well relative to other cable programming, finishing third overall for the night.

Competition was particularly strong on Wednesday, as Dynamite aired opposite the NBA Finals. The championship matchup drew approximately 16.9 million viewers across television platforms, providing one of the biggest sports lead-ins of the year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.