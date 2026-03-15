The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw a slight dip in viewership and a notable drop in the key demographic.

According to WrestleNomics, Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 619,000 viewers and posted a 0.09 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. The reported numbers do not include viewership from HBO Max.

The total audience figure represents a 4.77% decline from the previous week’s episode, which brought in 650,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the 0.09 demo rating marks a 25% decrease compared to last week’s 0.12 in the same category.

It’s also a milestone the company would likely prefer to avoid.

The 0.09 rating in the 18–49 demographic is the lowest for Dynamite since the January 28 episode, which also drew a 0.09 in the demo. As for total viewership, the 619,000 viewers represents the lowest audience since the February 11 broadcast, which finished with 604,000 viewers.

Looking at the broader picture for the year so far, AEW Dynamite is currently averaging 605,000 viewers in 2026, along with a 0.103 rating in the 18–49 demographic. For comparison, during the same period last year the show averaged 610,000 viewers and a 0.167 rating in the key demo.

Wednesday’s episode was built around a major segment featuring AEW World Champion MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page, who took part in a heated press conference to promote their upcoming championship showdown at AEW Revolution 2026.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.