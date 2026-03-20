AEW Dynamite saw a noticeable boost in both viewership and key demo ratings for its latest episode.

According to Programming Insider, the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 730,000 viewers on TBS. That marks a solid increase from the March 11 episode, which brought in 619,000 viewers.

A strong rebound week.

In the all-important 18–49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.13 rating, also up from the previous week’s 0.09 rating. The uptick suggests improved engagement in the key demo after a dip the week prior.

It’s also worth noting that the March 18 broadcast was simulcast on HBO Max. However, viewership data for streaming on the platform has not been made available, leaving the full audience picture incomplete.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 3/18 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage get a HUGE match for AEW Dynasty! (105,000 views)

* Will Ospreay CALLS OUT Jon Moxley and BRAWLS with the Death Riders! (53,000 views)

* Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir – NO HOLDS BARRED (52,000 views)

* Swerve Strickland dares Kenny Omega to put his EVP position on the line! (42,000 views)

* Darby Allin competes in INSANE Coffin Match and challenges MJF! (41,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.