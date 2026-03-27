AEW Dynamite saw a noticeable uptick in both viewership and key demo ratings for its latest episode.

The March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired from St. Paul, Minnesota, brought in 765,000 viewers on TBS. That figure marks an increase from the 730,000 viewers the show pulled in the previous week on March 18.

It’s a solid rebound.

In fact, this week’s total represents the highest viewership the program has recorded since July 24, 2024, signaling renewed momentum for the midweek broadcast.

The gains weren’t limited to overall audience numbers.

Dynamite also saw a slight bump in the coveted 18–49 demographic, posting a 0.14 rating, up from last week’s 0.13 in the same category.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 3/25 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Who will face MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty? (115,000 views)

* Adam Copeland sends an INTENSE message to FTR! (92,000 views)

* Jon Moxley answers Will Ospreay’s challenge for AEW Dynasty (67,000 views)

* Kenny Omega vs Swerve Strickland – Number 1 Contender’s Match (52,000 views)

* Thekla vs Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship (29,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.