AEW Dynamite saw a modest increase in both overall viewership and the key demographic rating for this week’s episode.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the March 4 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 650,000 viewers on TBS. That figure represents an increase from the 633,000 viewers the show brought in for the February 25 episode.

The show also improved slightly in the key 18–49 demographic. Wednesday night’s broadcast posted a 0.12 rating in the demo, which was up from the 0.10 rating recorded the previous week.

In addition to airing on TBS, this week’s episode of Dynamite was also simulcast on HBO Max. However, viewership data for the streaming platform is not publicly available.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 3/6 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* David Finlay arrives in All Elite Wrestling! (66,000 views)

* The IInspiration vs The Brawling Birds (62,000 views)

* Swerve Strickland AMBUSHES and CHALLENGES Brody King (61,000 views)

* Thekla vs Thunder Rosa – AEW Women’s World Championship (36,000 views)

* Jet Speed Rodeo vs Don Callis Family – AEW World Trios Championship (31,000 views)