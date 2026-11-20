The latest viewership and ratings numbers for AEW Dynamite are in.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 727,000 viewers on TBS, down from the 742,000 viewers who tuned in for the Dynamite portion of the November 11 broadcast.

Last week’s show featured a special three-hour format, with the entire broadcast averaging 621,000 viewers.

Despite the slight decline in overall viewership, Wednesday’s episode saw an increase in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing a 0.19 rating. That figure was up from the 0.16 rating recorded by the Dynamite portion of the previous week’s show.

As usual, AEW Dynamite was also simulcast on HBO Max. Viewership figures for the streaming platform are not publicly available and are not included in the reported television numbers.

The November 18 episode served as the fallout edition of AEW Dynamite following the company’s Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view event.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Dynamite Results 11/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.