AEW returned to TBS with a stronger number last week, as the November 26 edition of AEW Dynamite saw a slight bump in overall viewership.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Wednesday’s show drew 512,000 viewers.

This marks an increase from the 491,000 the company posted for last week’s unusually formatted three-hour block.

For context, that November 19 combination broadcast of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision averaged 406,500 viewers across the full three-hour stretch.

As for the key demo, AEW Dynamite once again delivered a 0.10 rating, holding steady with last week’s performance when isolating just the AEW Dynamite hour.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 11/26 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* AEW Dynamite HIGHLIGHTS: Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa make their decision! (227,000 views)

* Page & Strickland RUIN Samoa Joe & The Opps’ celebration! (161,000 views)

* A Continental Classic BRAWL ends the first night of the Classic! (78,000 views)

* Kazuchika Okada vs Kyle Fletcher in the Continental Classic! (26,000 views)

* Nightingale & Cameron vs Sisters of Sin! (22,000 views)

