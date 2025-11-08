The ratings are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, and the numbers show a modest rebound for the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program.

According to Programming Insider, the November 5 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 497,000 viewers on TBS.

By comparison, that is up from the 459,000 that tuned in to watch the previous Wednesday’s installment of the weekly AEW on TBS show.

In the key 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 11/5 edition of Dynamite scored a 0.09 rating, an improvement from the 0.08 posted on October 29 for the same target demo.

This week’s Dynamite ranked number eight among cable originals for the night of November 5. Leading the way on cable was ESPN’s broadcast of the New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, which drew 1.377 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18–49 demo.

It’s worth noting that Dynamite also aired simultaneously on HBO Max, however as always, viewership figures for the streaming simulcast are not released, nor included in the above figures.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 11/5 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* The Hurt Syndicate eye NEW AEW National Title; The Demand have other ideas! (91,000 views)

* Samoa Joe demands answers from Tony Schiavone, before Hangman Page steps in! (47,000 views)

* The Opps vs. Hangman Page, Kingston & HOOK – AEW Trios Title! (36,000 views)

* FTR has a bone to pick with Brodido! But where are the Champions? (31,000 views)

* Mercedes Moné & Athena vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron! (29,000 views)

Overall, Dynamite saw a small but notable week-to-week increase in both total viewers and the key demo, continuing AEW’s slow climb following recent programming shifts and competition from major sports broadcasts.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 11/5/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

