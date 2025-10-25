The overnight viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas, and aired live on TBS and HBO Max.

According to PWTorch, the October 22nd edition of Dynamite on TBS averaged 477,000 viewers, a slight increase from the 467,000 viewers who tuned in last Wednesday for AEW’s special three-hour broadcast.

By comparison, the standard two-hour AEW Dynamite portion from October 15 brought in 534,000 viewers.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, this past Wednesday’s episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program scored a 0.08 rating, which by comparison is down from last week’s 0.11 rating across the three hour combined-AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision special, as well as the 0.11 rating for just the AEW Dynamite show by itself from October 15.

The episode also aired simultaneously on HBO Max, though streaming viewership data for that platform has not been released, and served as the first episode of AEW programming to air following the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view that took place just a few days prior on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Elsewhere, the following are the top-five most-watched digital segments and match highlights videos the official YouTube channel for All Elite Wrestling from the AEW Dynamite show that aired live on October 22, 2025:

* Kris Statlander & Mini Moné RUIN Ultimo Moné’s celebration! (117,000 views)

* Mercedes Moné & Athena join forces for women’s tag team title tournament? (104,000 views)

* As long as there are Death Riders, Darby Allin is on their trail! (91,000 views)

* The Hurt Syndicate vs The Opps for the AEW World Trios Title! (50,000 views)

* AEW Dynamite Highlights: Okada vs Bandido for the AEW Unified Title! (39,000 views)

