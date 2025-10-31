This week’s Halloween-themed episode of AEW Dynamite saw another dip in overall viewership.

According to Programming Insider, the October 29 “Fright Night Dynamite” edition on TBS averaged 459,000 viewers, down from the 477,000 viewers the show drew the previous Wednesday.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the episode held steady with a 0.08 rating, matching last week’s number. Streaming numbers for the show’s simulcast on HBO MAX have not yet been released.

The episode faced heavy sports competition on Wednesday night, led by Game 5 of the MLB World Series, which saw the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup bring in 14.3 million viewers on FOX.

Additional head-to-head sports programming included:

* NBA on ESPN: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics – 1.28 million viewers

* College Football on ESPN2: Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee – 302,000 viewers

* Women’s Soccer on TNT: United States vs. New Zealand – 164,000 viewers

For comparison, AEW Dynamite drew 628,000 viewers with a 0.19 demo rating on October 30, 2024, and 823,000 viewers with a 0.28 demo rating on November 1, 2023 — showing a notable year-over-year decline in both total audience and demo performance.

The 2025 Fright Night Dynamite featured themed presentation and matches tied to the Halloween season.

For those who missed it, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite “Fright Night Dynamite 2025” Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.