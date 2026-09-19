AEW Dynamite saw a sizable increase in viewership and the key demographic rating for this week’s episode.

The September 16 edition of Dynamite averaged 723,000 viewers on TBS, up from the 571,000 viewers who tuned in for the September 9 show. Last week’s episode faced significant competition from the NFL.

Dynamite also drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, improving from the 0.10 rating posted one week earlier.

Wednesday night’s show finished second among cable programs for the night, trailing only the season premiere of South Park (aka South America).

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 9/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.