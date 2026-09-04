The viewership and ratings numbers are in for the September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday night’s post-AEW All In: London edition of Dynamite averaged 796,000 viewers on TBS, up slightly from the 792,000 viewers who tuned in for the August 26 episode.

The 796,000-viewer audience marks Dynamite’s highest viewership total since April 2024.

In the key 18-to-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.15 rating, down from the 0.18 rating posted by the previous week’s episode.

The show finished second on cable for the night.

The September 2 episode featured the fallout from AEW All In: London, which is reportedly tracking as the most-purchased pay-per-view event in AEW history.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 9/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.