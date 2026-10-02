AEW Dynamite saw a major increase in viewership and the key demographic rating for this week’s special tribute episode honoring PAC.

The September 30 episode of Dynamite averaged 899,000 viewers on TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. That represents a significant increase from the 641,000 viewers who tuned in for the September 23 episode.

Dynamite also drew a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, more than doubling the 0.10 rating posted by the show one week earlier.

The 0.22 rating was Dynamite’s highest in the 18-49 demographic since April 2024.

Wednesday night’s episode was presented as a tribute to PAC, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 40.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: PAC Tribute Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.