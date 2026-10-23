AEW Dynamite saw an increase in overall viewership and its key demographic rating for the October 21, 2026 episode on TBS.

Wednesday night’s show averaged 661,000 viewers, according to the latest ratings data. That figure was up from the 614,000 viewers averaged by the October 14 three-hour broadcast, which featured Dynamite and additional programming.

However, the Dynamite portion of last week’s three-hour special averaged 715,000 viewers, meaning this week’s episode was down when comparing the two Dynamite broadcasts directly.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the October 21 episode earned a 0.15 rating, up from the 0.12 average for the previous week’s three-hour broadcast. The Dynamite portion of the October 14 show posted a 0.14 rating.

The October 21 episode featured the highly anticipated AEW in-ring debut of former WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov, who competed in the main event. The show also included the return of Steven Borden, championship contender matches and additional storyline developments.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 10/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.