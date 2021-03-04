Week 73 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s live Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite drew 934,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 692,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #19. AEW ranked #58 in viewership, while NXT ranked #69 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite show drew 831,000 viewers and ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 734,000 viewers and ranked #24 on the Cable Top 150, and #66 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.35 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.18 in that demographic.

AEW viewership was up 12.4% this week, but down 5.7% in the 18-49 key demo rating. This was the best Dynamite audience of the year, and the third-best 18-49 rating of the year. AEW viewership was up 3.1% from the same week in 2020, but down 5.71% from the same week last year.

NXT viewership was down 5.7% this week, while the key demo rating was up 11.1%. This was the fourth-best NXT audience of the year, and the second-best key demo rating of the year. This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.6% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 13% from the same week in 2020.

On a related note, the AEW “Countdown to Revolution” special that aired at 10pm on TNT after Dynamite went off the air drew 347,000 viewers. The show ranked #51 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating, drawing just 887,000 viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership with 3.483 million viewers, ranking #16 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

SEAL Team on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.162 million viewers. The Goldbergs on ABC took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.60 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

