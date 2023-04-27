Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 863,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.98% from the last week’s episode, which drew 830,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is even with last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #7 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.98% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 6.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 15.15% from the previous year.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Kings on TNT at 10:03pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.49 rating. The Warriors vs. Kings NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.286 million viewers.

The Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter special on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 7.596 million viewers, also drawing a 0.39 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.74 rating, also drawing 5.221 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from Adam Cole, a promo from AEW President Tony Khan, a promo from Arn Anderson and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, the return of QTV with QT Marshall, AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Taya Valkyrie, Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against the returning Bandido, plus IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

