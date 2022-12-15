The AEW World Heavyweight Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring are on the line tonight, and the Best of Seven series continues! Let’s see what else is on the card:

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

Chris Jericho vs. Action Andretti

House of Black vs. The Factory

Best of Seven for the AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1)

AEW World Heavyweight Title: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

Live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call tonight and we’re kicking off this evening with the Best of Seven series!

Match #1: Best of Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1)

Kenny Omega has never NOT been in shape, but he looks even better since coming back from hiatus. Penta and Nick Jackson to start and the crowd is RABID, which is always a good sing to start the show. Mirror match here as Nick and Penta trade holds with Nick finishing the sequence with a step-up arm drag. Penta in now but Nick catches him with a springboard hurricanrana. Pac in now and so is Kenny. Assisted Kitaro Crusher by Kenny doesn’t even get a one count. Tilt a whirl backbreaker to Pac as Nick and Matt take out the Lucha Brothers and Nick catches Pac with a twisting escalara to the outside. Nick seems to have tweaked his ankle on the dive to the outside, so in comes Kenny. Double axe handle to Pac and Nick declines the tag so Matt comes in. Double suplex to Pac by Kenny and Matt as Nick is getting tended to by Landon on the outside. Pac with a German suplex to Matt as Penta runs off of Matt’s back with a diving Slingblade to Kenny. Nick Jackson has been brought to the back and for right now, this is a handicap match. Death Triangle now isolate Matt in the corner and focus the attack on the leg. Kenny swipes as Penta as Fenix gets the tag. Matt catches Fenix with a pair of Northen Light’s suplexes and a roll up as Penta intervenes, but Matt suplexes Penta at the same time. Two count! Omega and Pac legal now as Omega comes off the top with a diving cross body. YOU CAN NOT, ESCAPE! Two count. Snap dragon to Penta. Snap dragon to Fenix. Snap dragon to Pac. Omega back body drops Fenix over the top on to Penta. Terminator dive but Pac trips Kenny up. Outside in cutter by Pac and a pump kick. Suplex by Pac is countered as Kenny hits a brainbuster. FEAR FACTOR BY PAC TO MATT ON THE APRON! Spinning step up back kick by Fenix to Omega. Middle rope inverted Spanish Fly by Fenix. MADE IN PENTA by Penta to Kenny. Inverted frog splash gets two! Nick is back! Nick catches Fenix with an anti-air cutter for two! Superkick by Nick to Fenix but Fenix catches the leg and Penta drills him with the hammer right on the bad ankle! Fenix looks perplexed but drops down and locks in a kneebar. Nick taps almost immediately!

Winners: Death Triangle (3)

Rating: ***1/2. Really good opener. Not up to their previous matches, but everything about this match felt different and that’s so important in a best of seven series. This match also sets up some interesting storylines for the rest of the series, so bravo.

Kenny takes the mic and he says there’s enough talking on the rest of the show. Omega says they’re down 3-1, let’s make the hammer legal in the next match. Let’s make all weapons legal. Next match will be a No DQ. Nice.

MJF wants to know what happens when pressure is applied to The Pebble tonight. Will The Pebble turn into the diamond everyone thinks he is, or dust?

The Acclaimed is here and Caster barely gets through his second verse before getting attacked from behind by Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Bowens gets tossed into the announcers table as Caster gets blasted with the guitar by Jarrett! “Choke on that, slapnutz” as Jarrett drapes the title over Caster’s body.

Tony Schiavone is in the back with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho says he’s going to beat up some jobber tonight, and then he’s going to get his Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Title back from Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho tells Daniel Garcia that he should shadow his elder from now on… Sammy Guevara. Yikes.

Match #2. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Brian Cage

Jungle Boy uses his speed early but Cage trucks him. Jungle Boy with a hurricanrana and a diving hurricanrana from the top rope. Dropkick by Jungle Boy now, who is still feeling the effects of the apron choke slam by Big Bill last week. Cage catches Jungle Boy and puts the boots to him in the corner. Cage stuns Jungle Boy with a high kick on the apron before bringing Jungle Boy in the ring with a deadlift superplex. Cage now curls Jungle Boy before dumping him to the ground as we go to PIP. Tilt a whirl side slam by Cage gets two. Hammer throw into the corner by Cage. Twice. Jungle Boy tries to fight back by throwing his body into Cage off the ropes and Cage is staggered. Comeback lariat by Jungle Boy and Cage is down to a knee. Tilt a whirl DDT by Jungle Boy and Cage goes down. Cage ducks a charge and hits a running European uppercut. Release German suplex by Cage. Spinning full nelson slam gets two. Cage signals for the Drillclaw but Jungle Boy rolls through and gets a two count. Jungle Boy hits the ropes but Cage rebounds with a discus lariat. Cage looking for the F10 but Jungle Boy answers with the destroyer! Snare Trap by Jungle Boy but Prince Nana is on the apron and Aubrey doesn’t see him tapping! Cage inadvertently hits Nana and Jungle Boy rolls Cage up for the quick three count!

Winner: Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Rating: **3/4. Fine match here, although I don’t know if Cage losing three days after winning a Ring of Honor title makes a lot of sense.

Jungle Boy has the mic and tells us he’s beaten Luchasaurus, Brian Cage, and he wants the biggest bitch of them all… Big Bill! Stokely is here and he says Jungle Boy’s face pisses him off. Stoke says Jungle Boy will see two things tonight, the bottom of Big Bill’s boot, and the back of Stokely’s hand because Jungle Boy is a “hoeeeeee.” Jungle Boy charges but Lee Moriarty is here and here comes Big Bill. The Firm destroys Jungle Boy, finishing it off with a choke slam from Big Bill.

IT’S HOOK. CROWD IS GOING BANANAS.

The Firm bails as Hook stands tall. Stokely says The Firm only fights on his time. Hook extends the hand to Jungle Boy. I demand a new tag team somehow referencing New Kids on the Block.

The Blackpool Combat Club is here, and they talk about their weekend fesitivities. Moxley choked out Takeshita, Yuta elbowed Garcia into oblivion, and Castagnoli swung a grown man. This Friday, Moxley finishes the last piece of the JAS, and that’s Sammy Guevara.

Match #3. The House of Black vs. The Factory

I think the House of Black has new music… and I think it’s Brody’s band, God’s Hate. Don’t quote me on it but it sounds like it’s new. Hart spits the black mist on Comoroto before the bell even rings and the Black and QT sit in the corner as Mathews and King destroy everyone else. The Factory is obliterated at ringside as Matthews puts people through a table and Black puts Solow through a chair. QT sees he’s all alone and walks into the Black Mass. This was fun.

Winners: House of Black

Rating: NR. No rating, but it was effective.

Britt Baker is in the back with Renee and before she gets going, Skye Blue is here to challenge her for Rampage. Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue for Friday? Seems like they are beginning to take Rampage more seriously, and that’s a good thing.

Match #4. Chris Jericho vs. Action Andretti

Jericho slaps the young fella in the face. Twice. Jericho now puts the boots to Andretti in the corner and delivers some lariats for good measure. More clotheslines in the corner. Chops by Jericho. Throat thrust by Jericho and more chops. Andretti hits the ropes and comes back with a tieres and a bottom rope assisted twisting splash. One count. Code Breaker by Jericho and this– no! Two count! Jericho is stunned as the entire crowd is chanting “let’s go jobber”, which I would normally hate, but Jericho did refer to him as a “jobber” in his promo earlier, so I think it’s fair game. Jericho throws Andretti outside and puts the boots to him as we go to picture in picture. Back in the ring and Andretti hits a Lethal Combination! Two count! Crowd is INSANE for this! Split legged moonsault off the top but Jericho gets the knees up! Jericho looking for the Judas Effect but Andretti ducks and gets a quick two count! Jericho to the outside and Andretti flies to the outside with an Arabian Press. Back in the ring Andretti comes off the top with a dropkick but Jericho catches him and it’s the Walls of Jericho. Andretti rolls him up for a two count. Andretti counters something with a hurricanrana and a running shooting star press. One, two, three! What!

Winner: Action Andretti

Rating: **. This was reminiscent of Santino Marello winning the IC title in Milan. Funny stuff here from Jericho and Andretti has a few awkward spots but considering the storyline, it doesn’t hurt anything. The crowd was so into this it was a really entertaining moment.

Ricky Starks lets us know he’s prepared for his match tonight.

A video package from the FTR is shown, challenging the Ass Boys to a match in the future.

Chris Jericho has lost his mind in the back room and is actively destroying everything.

MJF and Starks are shown in their respective dressing rooms, with MJF getting a massage and Starks working out with some resistance bands.

Match #5. Ruby Soho vs Tay Melo

Tay puts the boots to Soho before she could get in the ring and the two women brawl around ringside. Tay throws Ruby into the steel steps and both women finally get in the ring. Referee checks on Ruby who throws him aside and tells him to start the match. Three big Saito suplexes by Ruby get a two count. No Future by Ruby but Tay gets her hands up to block it and bails. Tay has had enough and heads to the back but Ruby follows. Tay quickly gets the upper hand and plants Ruby on the ramp with the hammerlock DDT! Tay puts the boots to Ruby on the outside before rolling her inside and continuing the attack. Ruby fights from underneath with some big elbows and a ripcord forearm. Running boot int he corner. Make that two. A third boot misses but Ruby drives Melo face-first into the middle turnbuckle with both of her knees. STO by Ruby gets two. Ruby heads up top but lands on her feet… pump kick by Melo! Long two count. Both women are exchanging strikes in the center of the ring now before Tay hits a drop seio nage. Tay looks for the Noshigami but Ruby counters… No Future!

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: **1/2. This felt like a grudge match in the best way. It wasn’t always pretty but you just knew watching it that these two women had an issue. The right person won here, and I can only hope this is the start of something good for Ruby Soho, who hasn’t had the best of luck since joining AEW.

Post-match, Anna JAS is here and attacks Ruby from behind. Noshigami!

Dustin Rhodes is hanging out with the Best Friends and “the spooky guy”, before challenging Butcher, Blade, Sabian, and Trent Seven to a match on Rampage.

Match #6. AEW World Heavyweight Title: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks

Big fight feel! The fans are all on their feet for this one. Shoulder block by Starks and an awkward looking clothesline spot. MJF ducks a pair of clotheslines and then struts over Starks who looked for the drop down. Starks hit the ropes about four times before finally landing a diving shoulder block and MJF looks to leave through the crowd. MJF gets back to the ring and Starks hits a back body drop before attempting about five different pinning combinations. MJF looks for a break between the ropes as referee Paul Turner tries to pull Starks off, allowing MJF to poke Starks in the eye and getting the advantage. MJF hot shots Starks on the top rope, landing on his already injured ribs. Gut buster by MJF gets two. Abdominal stretch by MJF, who digs the knuckles into the exposed ribcage. Jaw breaker by Starks and a diving single leg dropkick. Running back elbow in the corner and Steinerline. Running step-up flatliner by Starks. Liger Bomb by Starks gets a two count. Starks charges MJF in the corner but gets tripped up and faceplants on the middle buckle. Starks looking for a hurricanrana but MJF catches him and powerbombs him on his own knee! Two count. MJF now focuses the attack on the arm of Starks, looking to eventually set up the Sale of the Earth. MJF slaps Starks in the face now… hockey fight! MJF runs into a big boot but rebounds with a rolling elbow. Starks bounces off the ropes and comes back with the spear! Starks makes the cover with one arm but MJF baited him and locks in the Sale of the Earth! Starks inches towards the rope with his free arm and MJF traps that one too, now a double arm bar situation. Starks uses his free leg and just makes it. Now both men trade headlock takeovers and pinning combos. Starks looks for the RoShamBo again but can’t get MJF up. Starks finally gets MJF up and MJF over rotates, gets free, and pulls Paul Turner in front of him. Referee isn’t looking… low blow! Cradle finishes this one!

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion and Dynamite Diamond Ring Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: ***1/2. Good pro wrestling match right here with a hot crowd. While it was Starks adopted hometown, I don’t think anyone actually expected him to win, but the crowd didn’t seem to mind. There were a few awkward exchanges, but the psychology was great, and everything made sense. Good first defense and feud for MJF, whereas Starks lost nothing in defeat.

MJF walks up the ramp as Danielson’s music hits and chases MJF out of the arena. Danielson raises Starks hands for the crowd as we sign off.

Final Thoughts: Pretty good episode of Dynamite tonight, but did it feel like one of the special “themed” shows? To me, no. That’s not to say that the show wasn’t enjoyable, I just think when it’s a special event we’re used to a little bit more. MJF’s next title defense is set, however, and there’s a lot of meat on the bone there. The Best of Seven series has taken an interesting turn and the remaining matches will all be gimmick matches, so there’s something different. Good win for Ruby, and we’ve got a pretty strong looking Rampage on tap. 7.25/10.