All Elite Wrestling is back this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, live from the Gateway Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertised for the special AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming themed episode on December 10, 2025 are the following matches:

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships: Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) vs. Timeless Love Bombs (Mina Shirakawa & Toni Storm)

* ‘Hangman’ Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. The Opps (Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata)

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Kazuchika Okada (1-1, 3 points) vs. Jack Perry (0-1, 0 points)

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher (2-0, 6 points) vs. Mike Bailey (0-1, 0 points)

