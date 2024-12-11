Winter is here.
AEW Dynamite returns live tonight on TBS at 8/7c with their annual “Winter is Coming” episode, which emanates from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 11 show:
* Winner faces MJF at Worlds End: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet vs. Brodie King
* Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy
TONIGHT!#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing is LIVE with an #AEW Women’s World Championship match, #AEWContinentalClassic action and more with implications for #AEWWorldsEnd! Don’t miss any of it LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TEa82fQjQL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2024