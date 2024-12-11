Winter is here.

AEW Dynamite returns live tonight on TBS at 8/7c with their annual “Winter is Coming” episode, which emanates from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 11 show:

* Winner faces MJF at Worlds End: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet vs. Brodie King

* Continental Classic Blue League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy