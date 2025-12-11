It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means … All Elite Wrestling is back at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, live from the Gateway Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertised for the special AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming themed episode is the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship match, two more bouts in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic, a featured tag-team contest and an AEW World Championship main event.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming results from Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING RESULTS 12/10/25

The show kicks off inside the arena with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson welcoming us to the show.

AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship

Timeless Love Bombs vs. Babes Of Wrath

We head right down to the ring, where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the ring introductions for the two sets of challengers that will be competing in the match to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions.

Out first comes the Timeless Love Bombs duo of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. After they settle in the ring, their opponents, The Babes of Wrath team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron come out. Referee Aubrey Edwards holds up the women’s tag titles.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes opener. Shirakawa and Cameron kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Mina dodges a running lariat with a shimmy, but Cameron grabs her with a side headlock.

Shirakawa breaks free, only for Harley to take her back down. Cameron hits the ropes now, landing a Sling Blade on Mina before tagging in Willow Nightingale. Tag made to Toni Storm as well, the crowd chanting for both women as they go at it.

We see an exchange of strikes end with Harley trying to break things up, and chaos ensues as all four women go at it. This comes to an end with the Timeless Love Bombs being sent to the outside, before Cameron grabs them to set up for a senton bomb by Nightingale.

Tag made back in the ring, and Cameron takes Storm down for a two count. She sends Storm to the ropes, but Toni stops her in her tracks before tagging in Mina. Mina lands a suplex and a quick tag back to Storm, who follows suit before tagging in Mina.

She then helps her take over on offense against Cameron. This doesn’t last long, however, as Harley breaks free of a waist-lock, landing a back suplex before making the tag back to Nightingale, who goes to work on both Storm and Mina with chops.

Nightingale follows up by hitting the ropes for a lariat before sending Storm to the outside with a pounce. She then plays to the crowd as the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this women’s tag-team title tilt continues.

Refresh this page often for the latest AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming results coverage from Atlanta, GA.