AEW Dynamite: “Winter is Coming” 2024

Live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary tonight as we’re starting with The Deathriders.

Match #1. Jon Moxley & Pac w/ Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy

Jay White takes Pac into the guardrail before the match even starts. The bell rings and a backbreaker by White gets two, as Moxley tags himself in. White gets the better of Moxley with some huge chops in the corner but Pac tags himself in and connects with a big boot. Moxley pulls Cassidy to the outside and back body drops him on the announcer’s table. Moxley controls Cassidy until White tags himself in and cleans house. Running back elbow in the corner to Pac and a hard chop. DDT by White to Pac! One to Moxley! Pac regains control with the help of Marina Shafir and now White is in trouble as we go to PIP. Christian Cage and The Patriarchy are shown in the skybox. Mounted punches in the corner by Moxley and now some big knees to the face. Quick tags now between Moxley and Pac, as Christian gives Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian… “the nod” and they disappear. White tries to fire back on Moxley to no avail, as Moxley connects with a short-arm clothesline for two. White ducks underneath a Moxley clothesline and gets the tag to Cassidy! Cassidy in with some hard right hands and a PK to Moxley. Satellite DDT by Cassidy to Pac! Cassidy heads up top and Moxley follows, but Cassidy bites his face and comes off the top with a diving DDT! Two count. Cassidy tries to drop the elbow but settles for a Satellite DDT to Moxley. Stundog Millionaire to Pac and the Cutthroat suplex by White! Big boot from Moxley to White but he walks right into Beach Break! Two count. Cassidy thinks about the Orange Punch but Yuta gets up on th apron and he takes it instead. Cassidy shoves Shafir off and hits the Orange Punch to Cassidy! Cassidy drops the elbow pad and thinks about another Orange Punch, but Hangman Page is here and he causes the disqualification!

Winners: Jon Moxley & Pac

Rating: **3/4. Paint by number tag team match here with some of AEW’s biggest names. This one wasn’t about winning or losing, but getting us to the presumed four-way match at World’s End, and it did in fact help that.

Hangman and Cassidy now fight over who gets to beat up Moxley, as Moxley bails. White, Hangman, and Cassidy beat the heck out of each other as Moxley laughs from the outside, until he, Yuta, Pac, and Shafir decide to hit the ring and pick the bones.

Another awesome video package of Bandido is show.

Moxley says he’s a marked man and that’s the only way to live, with a knife to your throat. Moxley says the guys in AEW… their egos run their lives and egos ruin All Elite Wrestling. Moxley has a Christmas gift for everyone… fatal four-way at World’s End!

Christian is still in the skybox and he takes the mic. Christian says he looks down on people in KC physically, and he just may take that title at World’s End when the match is all said and done. Christian may just send Jon Moxley to that dark place where he tells himself he needs to take that drink again. Christian is about to run down the rest of the city when Hook shows up! Hook puts his hand through the glass door and beats down Christian, bouncing his head off the little snack table there and then dragging him through all of the food. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne show up eventually but Hook is able to escape.

Match #2. Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli (6) vs. Will Ospreay (3)

Sasuke Special to start and here we go! Phenomenal Forearm by Ospreay and that’s a quick two count. OsCutter attempt by Ospreay but he eats a European uppercut. Hook kick by Ospreay! Both guys are down. On the outside now Ospreay tries to springboard off the steps but gets caught by Claudio and dropped throat-first on the steel! Claudio now swings Ospreay right into the steps! Castagnoli now traps Ospreay’s hand on the steel steps and stomps on it. Back inside the ring and Ospreay tries another springboard but he dives right into a European uppercut by Claudio. Claudio locks in a Sharpshooter as we go to commercial. Ospreay finally fights out and connects with a double jump hurricanrana and a corkscrew kick! Running boot in the corner by Ospreay and a brainbuster. Standing Sky Twister Press by Ospreay! Two count. Ospreay lowers the elbow pad and looks for the Hidden Blade, but Claudio counters with a big boot. Ricola Bomb attempt by Claudio but Ospreay gets free, only to be snapped down to the mat with an arm ringer. Karelin lift by Claudio. Two count. Claudio sets Ospreay up on the top rope and looks for a superplex, but Ospreay headbutts him to the mat. Phoenix Splash attempt but Claudio moves and drills Ospreay with a running European uppercut! Two count. Slug fest now in the middle of the ring but Ospreay hits the OsCutter out of nowhere! Claudio slowly rolls outside, giving him a breather. Ospreay rolls him back in and tries for the Hidden Blade, but Claudio pops him up into a European uppercut! Lariat by Claudio! Two count. Ricola Bomb attempt by Claudio but Ospreay is there with a jackknife cover for the win!

Winner: Will Ospreay (6)

Rating: ***1/2. A really good wrestling match that just didn’t get to where I think it could have gotten. Ospreay now tied with Claudio, and it seems like the injuries in the tournament may be catching up with Ospreay.

Renee welcomes Ricochet. Guys like Brody King are why Ricochet came to AEW and tonight… ya boy got Brody King for the first time ever. Brody King’s a lot of things but he’s not Ricochet.. and he’s holding all the cards. Including MVP’s business card.

A Denali pulls up, and out comes a hand with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on it.. and that can only mean one thing. MJF!

Renee is here with Matt Cardona! Cardona says he’s ALWAYZ READY, and he’s been reinventing himself for the last five years. Cardona wants Bryan Keith at Rampage.

Kyle is seen in the back with Renee. The Kingdom reminds Kyle that they’re brothers, and Kyle says they should have thought about that before Roddy got hurt.

Match #3. Dynamit Dozen Battle Royal Finals: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

Winner faces MJF at World’s End! Cole tries to shake hands and Kyle slaps it away.. and here we go. Shoulder block by Kyle. One by Cole. Cole feigns a superkick and Kyle bails. Sunset flip by Cole but Kyle snatches an armbar. Roll up by Cole gets two. Both guys on the outside now as Kyle catches a superkick and responds with a couple of palm strikes and a back leg trip on the floor. Thai clinch back inside the ring and knees by Kyle. Abdominal stretch by Kyle but Cole makes the ropes. Kyle charges in the corner and EATS a superkick! Brainbuster on the knee by Cole gets two. Kyle clotheslines Cole over the top and follows up with a running knee off the apron. Back inside the ring and Kyle comes off the top but misses a diving knee drop! Kyle blocks a superkick and connects with a spinning back kick, but Cole moves and lowers the BOOM on Kyle! Both guys down. Stereo big boots. Low superkick by Cole and a rebound lariat by Kyle! Falcon Arrow into an ankle lock by Kyle! Cole finally gets the ropes. Both guys on the top rope now and Kyle locks in a kimura, but Cole headbutts Kyle to the mat. Panama Sunrise! Cole drops the kneepad but Kyle grabs an ankle pick and follows with a straight ankle lock, on Cole’s injured ankle! Cole flips Kyle through the ropes. On the floor now, Kyle tries a brainbuster but Cole gets free and superkicks him in the face. Referee checks on Kyle as MJF is here, only to get superkicked by Cole. Kyle tries a roll up and gets two. Cole gets a roll up of his own and gets the win!

Winner: Adam Cole

Rating: ***1/4. Another strong match here, although if you’ve seen what these two are capable of, you now there’s a lot more in the tank. Nice win for Cole, and we’ve got Cole and MJF at the PPV.

After the match, The Kingdom hit the ring. Cole extends the hand to Kyle and Kyle deicdes to roll out of the ring instead.