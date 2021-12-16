Wednesday’s live Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite drew 948,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.72% from last week’s episode, which drew 872,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 6.1% from last week’s 0.33 rating. The 0.31 key demographic rating represents 398,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.44% from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #5 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #36 ranking.

The Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite drew the second-best viewership since Dynamite began airing live on the West Coast on October 27, but the show still has not hit 1 million viewers since the show began airing live there. This week’s key demo rating was tied with two other episodes for the lowest key demo rating on a Wednesday since May 19. This week’s number of key demo viewers was also the lowest for a Wednesday airing since May 19. The only sports competition this week was a few NBA games. Wednesday’s viewership was up 8.72% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.1% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 17.62% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 3.12% from the previous year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT. To compare with last year’s Winter Is Coming episode, which aired on December 2, this year’s show was up 3.83% in viewership, and down 26.19% in the key demo rating. The 2020 Winter Is Coming episode drew 913,000 viewers with a 0.42 key demo rating.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Lakers and the Mavericks topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.65 rating, drawing 1.879 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.457 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 key demo rating.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.623 million viewers. Survivor on CBS and The Masked Singer on FOX tied for the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.99 rating. The Masked Singer drew 5.076 million viewers for the #2 spot in viewership on network TV.

Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, and featured a few matches advertised ahead of time – AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson in the opener, Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, plus MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 984,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear episode)

November 24 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 1 Episode: 861,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 8 Episode: 872,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 15 Episode: 948,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

